In an interview with Leke Baiyewu of Punch Newspapers, Dino Melaye disclosed that sales from his book 'Antidote for Corruption' has netted him a tidy sum and demand is high in Russia, Germany and America. Excerpts; You recently authored and published a book on corruption. Why did you venture into writing? You cannot cure a disease if you don’t diagnose it. You cannot fight corruption without educating people on corruption. Because of my passion to fight corruption, I decided to go into research and put together my experience as an anti-corruption crusader in form of a book that I called ‘Antidote for Corruption’ so that Nigerians can understand the level of corruption. I mentioned names and characters in that book. You cannot ‘restitute’, ameliorate, palliate or correct without exposition. How acceptable is the book in terms of sale? As I speak to you, I have sold over 100,000 copies. I traveled recently to Germany and I took 500 copies along with me. I have been called that the copies have been exhausted. I went to Russia with 100 copies. As I speak to you, they’ve all been sold. I sent 1,000 copies to the United Kingdom; they’ve been completely sold. I sent 2,500 copies to five states in America and they are still demanding more. I want to believe that it has been properly received. Within the country here, I have also made huge sales. I am laughing all the way to the bank.