Entertainment My breasts are real, they were developed surgically – Bobrisky – YabaLeftOnline

Featured Thread #1
Cross Dresser, Bobrisky has slammed multiple reports that says his breasts are fake. Recall when Bob shared photos of his ‘mammary gland’, folks claimed he was wearing a silicone bra.. Which was of course obvious! Now, Bobrisky is rubbishing all reports plus those attacking him for his fake



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2ILxyhT


-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top