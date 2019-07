Residents of Ajisegiri Street, Ilupeju area of Lagos State will never forget July 15, in a hurry. That was the day policemen attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit, Mushin, stormed the community and opened fire like they were in a Wild West Hollywood movie.Residents said the policemen didn’t care …Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Z1SZSK Get More Nigeria Metro News