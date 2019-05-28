Sexual Health My doctor gave me ‘one stitch too many’ after childbirth and now I can’t have sex – The Sun

#1
A MUM has revealed the trauma of being so tightly sewed up after giving birth that she could no longer have sex.

A mum-of-twins shared how her nether regions were so constricted that she was forced to go under general anaesthetic and have surgery to make the hole larger. …



Read more via The Sun http://bit.ly/2YU4PxQ
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top