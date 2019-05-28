A MUM has revealed the trauma of being so tightly sewed up after giving birth that she could no longer have sex.
A mum-of-twins shared how her nether regions were so constricted that she was forced to go under general anaesthetic and have surgery to make the hole larger. …
Read more via The Sun http://bit.ly/2YU4PxQ
A mum-of-twins shared how her nether regions were so constricted that she was forced to go under general anaesthetic and have surgery to make the hole larger. …
Read more via The Sun http://bit.ly/2YU4PxQ
Last edited by a moderator:[68]