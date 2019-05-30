Metro My Dream Is To Be A Big Time Armed Robber – Teenager – P.M.EXPRESS

#1
A teenager, one Moruf Wasiu, arrested and convicted for stealing in Lagos, has confessed that he had been stealing for a long time and had dreams to be a big time armed robber.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that Wasiu made the confession at the Ejigbo Magistrates Court where he …



Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – http://bit.ly/2X9Ab2V

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top