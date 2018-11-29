While speaking at a church service as part of activities marking the commencement of late Chief Tony Anenih’s funeral rites, former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in Abuja on Tuesday night lauded the former Minister of Works, saying he was one of the few Nigerian that played politics of …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Shb1N6
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Shb1N6
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[17]