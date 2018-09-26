The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke has written a letter to diplomatic missions in Nigeria, raising alarm over threats to his life and alleged clamp down on his supporters ahead of Thursday’s supplementary polls.
Adeleke In the letter already …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2zvSANO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Adeleke In the letter already …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2zvSANO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[43]