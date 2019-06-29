advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment My mother was abused and molested by my father – Skales – Information Nigeria

#1
Nigerian singer, Skales has made a shocking revelation about how his father abused and molested his mother and his mother still didn’t leave the marriage.

According to the singer, his father when after everything he put his mother through, went ahead to get another woman — he says he was …

skales.JPG

via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IYAokY

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top