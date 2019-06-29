Nigerian singer, Skales has made a shocking revelation about how his father abused and molested his mother and his mother still didn’t leave the marriage.
According to the singer, his father when after everything he put his mother through, went ahead to get another woman — he says he was …
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IYAokY
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to the singer, his father when after everything he put his mother through, went ahead to get another woman — he says he was …
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IYAokY
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]