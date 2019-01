Dj Cuppy has kicked off the new year by getting her fans stirred up (in a funny way) with her latest post on micro-blogging site, Twitter. The Disc Jockey who is also a daughter to Billionaire Femi Otedola quoted a line from the song ‘case’ by Teni Apata.....Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2RwOSgM Get more Nigeria Entertainment News