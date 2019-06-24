advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro My Predecessor Spent N2.3bn On Burial In Five Months – Bauchi Gov – Nairaland

#1
Armstrong Bakam, Bauchi The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has alleged that his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar, spent N2.3bn to buy materials for burial in the state. But Abubakar has dismissed the allegation, describing it as laughable. The governor, who spoke through his spokesperson, Dr Ladan Salihu, in an interview …


bala-mohammed.jpg

Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Y8jt4z

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top