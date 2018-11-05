Politics My priority if elected Nigerian President – Oby Ezekwesili – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili 2019 presidential campaign says its plan to lift majority of Nigerians out of extreme poverty stands out as the most actionable strategy in the lead up to next year’s general elections in the country.

This is coming on the heels of recent declaration …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2qtI9oP

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[104]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top