World N. Korea has no economic future if they have nuclear weapons- Trump – Plus TV Africa

#1
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korea had a bright economic future if the two countries made a deal, but did not have any economic future with nuclear weapons.

The second meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Vietnam, …



Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2XBSEpm

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top