About 4,800 Bauchi State N-Power youth volunteers have received their N30,000 monthly stipend for the month of August 2017. A statement from the Bauchi State Social Investment Programmes Office (BSSIPO) disclosed that the stipends were disbursed to the beneficiaries on Friday. "The BSSIPO wish to encourage the beneficiaries to imbibe the culture of saving to enable them attain self dependency upon completion of the two year programme. In this regards, BSSIPO through GEEP Component is readily available to support the beneficiaries with non interest loans to set-up micro business." "Bauchi State remain the most widely acknowledged State in the northern region implementing all the four components of Social Investment Programmes simultaneously". According to the statement, BSSIPO is working towards the realisation of its financial projections of N9.88billion as approved by Governor Mohammed Abubakar.