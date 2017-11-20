Submit Post Advertise

Metro N-Power: How To Check Your Pre-selection Status

    The Federal Government empowerment scheme, N-Power, on Monday explained how applicants can check their pre-selection status.

    The information was contained in a statement on its official Twitter handle, N- @npower_ng

    “Good morning, You will recall that we shared that 2017 applicants can check their pre-selection status today from 11.30pm.

    “Below is how to check your pre-selection status. Please follow instructions carefully”, the tweet read with an image containing the details.

    N-Power had last Thursday confirmed date to announce candidates selected for physical verification.
     
