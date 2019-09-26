The Lagos State Government has warned that from 20 January anyone who turns up with cash at the Lekki-Ikoyi Toll Plaza would attract a stiff penalty of N1, 000. Normal toll is N300 for saloon cars and N400 for SUVs.Government said its cashless policy will be fully implemented from tomorrow.The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladeinde, in a statement on Sunday said that full implementation of the policy had become necessary.