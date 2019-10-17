Justforex_nb_campaign

Business N500, N1000 Denominations Most Commonly Counterfeited Banknotes – CBN – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday said that a total of 119,663 pieces of counterfeit notes with a nominal value of N98.82 million was recorded in 2018.

The bank said this in the Currency Operations 2018 Annual Report, posted on its website....

notes.JPG

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/35CnsdD

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top