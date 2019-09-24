Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics N90bn FIRS election fund Osinbajo’s problem, not 2023 politics ― Frank – Vanguard News

#1
A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has said the ongoing travails of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is allegedly due to corruption which has nothing to do with 2023 politics.

Timi Frank Frank revealed through a statement …

frank.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/30km14A

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[22]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top