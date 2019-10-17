Justforex_nb_campaign

N98.82m Fake Banknotes Detected In 2018 –CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Wednesday said a total of 119,663 pieces of counterfeit notes with a nominal value of N98.82m was recorded in 2018, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The bank said this in the Currency Operations 2018 Annual Report, posted on its website. …

