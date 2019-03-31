The 2019 edition of the NAACP Image Awards ceremony was held last night in Los Angeles.
And some of the shows that shined so bright include ABC’s black-ish which took home its fourth consecutive award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Also, Taraji P. Henson won, for the third year in a row, the …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2uAusGH
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
And some of the shows that shined so bright include ABC’s black-ish which took home its fourth consecutive award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Also, Taraji P. Henson won, for the third year in a row, the …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2uAusGH
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]