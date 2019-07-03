The Presidency on Tuesday night confirmed that erstwhile Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA), Dr Sani Aliyu, resigned his appointment voluntarily.
The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who confirmed the development on his Facebook page …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XlnLcl
Get More Nigeria Political News
The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who confirmed the development on his Facebook page …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XlnLcl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]