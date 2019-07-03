advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics NACA DG resigned voluntarily, not sacked – Presidency – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The Presidency on Tuesday night confirmed that erstwhile Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA), Dr Sani Aliyu, resigned his appointment voluntarily.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, who confirmed the development on his Facebook page …

garba.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XlnLcl

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top