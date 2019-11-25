Rafael Nadal put the finishing touches to his extraordinary year by clinching a sixth Davis Cup title for Spain on Sunday as he beat Denis Shapovalov in Madrid to seal victory over Canada.
Nadal’s 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) win over Shapovalov in front of an adoring home crowd at the …
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/37xYfC9
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Nadal’s 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) win over Shapovalov in front of an adoring home crowd at the …
read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/37xYfC9
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]