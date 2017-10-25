Submit Post Advertise

Metro NAF Air Strikes 'Kill' Shekau's Wife

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 25, 2017 at 5:14 PM.

    The wife of Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram terrorist organisation appeared to be one of those killed by Nigerian Air Force air strikes on Durwawa settlement in Urga, near Konduga, Borno state, the Nigerian Air Force has announced.

    Her name is Mallama Fitdasi.

    A statement signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya said intelligence reports indicated that she appeared to have been killed in the air strikes.

    The statement reads: “Human Intelligence indicates that the wife of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) Organization, Mallama Fitdasi, appeared to have been killed in recent successful airstrikes on DURWAWA settlement on the outskirts of URGA, near KONDUGA.

    “Mallama Fitdasi was reported to have been representing her husband in a coordinating meeting with other terrorists at the location of the airstrikes.

    “It is recalled that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had reported the successful aerial attack of a large number of BHTs at DURWAWA on 19 October 2017. Battle Damage Assessment had indeed revealed that the aerial attack set off a fire, causing damage to the BHT structures within the settlement and neutralized most of the BHTs with a few of them fleeing the location.

    “Efforts are ongoing to confirm the reported killing of Shekau’s wife, alongside other BHTs.”
     
