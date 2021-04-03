Chinedu Iroka
NAF confirms crash of Alpha Jet, as 2 pilots feared dead - New Telegraph
There are strong indications that the Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went missing during combat mission in Borno State on Wednesday may have crashed killing the two pilots on board. Meanwhile wreckage of the plane have been found. Though the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet which lost...
