A total of 7,644 Nigerians have been recruited into the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) since assumption of office of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, has said.
Abubakar made the disclosure on Friday …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2CUa8a8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Abubakar made the disclosure on Friday …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2CUa8a8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]