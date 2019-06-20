advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Metro NAFDAC Bans Sniper In Open Markets, Supermarkets – Leadership Newspaper

As more people continue to use popular agricultural pesticide, Sniper to commit suicide in the country, the National Food, Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) has ordered agro-dealers to withdraw the product from open markets and supermarkets. NAFDAC’s Director, Veterinary Medicine and Allied Products Directorate, Dr. Bukar Usman, disclosed this …

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2x8GzvO

