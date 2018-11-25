The controversial recapitalisation exercise in insurance industry, tagged Tier Based Solvency Capital increase, initiated by the insurance industry regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has been cancelled. The commission officially announced the cancellation at the weekend through a circular dated Novermber 23, 2018 circulated to all insurance companies.
