Goldlink Insurance Plc on Monday announced the sack of its Managing Director, Mrs Funke Moore by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) effective from January 18.
Mr Tobi Olaleye, Goldlink Insurance Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, stated this in a letter to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the investing …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2MmVKsg
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Mr Tobi Olaleye, Goldlink Insurance Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, stated this in a letter to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the investing …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2MmVKsg
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[34]