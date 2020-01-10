Business Naira’s performance against dollar in 2019 weakest in 20 years – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Nigeria’s Naira recorded its weakest performance against the United States dollar in two decades, closing the outgone 2019 on an average of N362.60, the worst run since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999.

A PREMIUM TIMES analysis of Bloomberg financial data showed that in the …

naira.JPG

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2tPDnqv

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top