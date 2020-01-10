Nigeria’s Naira recorded its weakest performance against the United States dollar in two decades, closing the outgone 2019 on an average of N362.60, the worst run since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999.
A PREMIUM TIMES analysis of Bloomberg financial data showed that in the …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2tPDnqv
Get more: Nigeria Business News
A PREMIUM TIMES analysis of Bloomberg financial data showed that in the …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2tPDnqv
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]