Nigerian Naira, xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa were the two most popular search topics on Google in the past week. Here are the reason for the trending... Naira stands up to foreign currencies Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) adjusted the foreign exchange policy, the naira has greatly appreciated. As at Wednesday, it maintained its rate of N450 to a dollar at the parallel market. The pound sterling and euro crashed further at the parallel market, exchanging at N535 and N460 respectively, while the naira closed at N305.25 at the interbank window. Xenophobia The xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa and a reprisal attack on South African companies in Nigeria were heavily searched on Google. Eric’s parting gift While the death of talented singer, Eric Arubayi, continues to shock friends and fans, the long-awaited video of his song, ‘The Sound’, was released during the week. Games of Throne actor dies Neil Fingleton, the 7-foot, 7-inches tall British actor, who played the giant Mag-the-Mighty in Games of Thrones, passed away. Nigerians who are known to be avid watchers of GOT were interested in learning about the actor, a former basketball player, who was recognised as the tallest man in the UK in 2007 by the Guinness World Record. Lent begins! Ash Wednesday which took place yesterday, heralded the beginning of Lent. It kicks off 40 days of intense reflections through prayers and fasting is observed by many Christians across the world.