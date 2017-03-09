Submit Post Advertise

Business Naira Appreciates Against Dollar to N462 at Parallel Market

Discussion in 'Business News' started by Lequte, Mar 9, 2017 at 7:33 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The Nigerian Naira on Thursday appreciated marginally against the dollar at the black market to exchange at N462 per dollar.

    The currency gained three units against the greenback after closing at N465 the previous day.

    The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N550 and N477, respectively.

    At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N399 to a dollar CBN controlled rate, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N550 and N500, respectively.

    The Naira exchanged at N305.80 at the interbank market.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Mar 9, 2017 at 7:33 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments