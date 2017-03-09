The Nigerian Naira on Thursday appreciated marginally against the dollar at the black market to exchange at N462 per dollar. The currency gained three units against the greenback after closing at N465 the previous day. The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N550 and N477, respectively. At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N399 to a dollar CBN controlled rate, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N550 and N500, respectively. The Naira exchanged at N305.80 at the interbank market.