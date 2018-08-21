Do you know why many Nigerians are still living below the poverty line even though we are educated?
Do you know why unemployment is on the increase in our country?
I will tell you - It's because we lack knowledge...not just knowledge but the 'right knowledge' to make money. A Lot of people suffer for lack of knowledge.
We fall victims to 'get rich quick' ways of making money because we have limited knowledge on how to make better money on our own. There are alot of things we could start up on our own and stop waiting for job that might take years to come after graduation...and even when it comes the pay is not worth the wait.
Now let's say you get a job paying you between N40k-N100k a month, which is typical in Nigeria. It means your daily expenses will be between N1,333 and N3,333....on average = N2,333. This is your average daily expenses a month, assuming you did not save anything cos there's little room for savings in this harsh economy and at this salary level.
You will pay house rent for the small house you are managing, you will settle your bills (electric and gas if you even pay at all), your feeding is there, transportation expenses.. is even worse if you are married or are the bread winner of the family because your children's daily upkeep and school fees is always staring at you every new term while you have probably switched off your phone or pretend to not answering unknown callers cos the less privileged family members are always calling you for money. You still have a little bit of your own social life to live ( especially for those that likes 'flexing') plus other domestic, miscellaneous and unforeseen expenses that might come your way. At this stage, you don't even think of falling sick cos you are highly likely to end up borrowing. You borrow with hope of paying when your next salary comes. Now your next salary is here, you pay your debt and at the end of the day, the remnant won't be enough to carry your monthly expenses till the next payday. So what do you do? You borrow again, this time from another person because you probably didn't pay up your first lender his/her complete money or you delayed in paying him/her. So he/she won't be very eager to lend you money another time. So, now you are running the typical rat race. Your financial life runs in the cycle of earning a meagre monthly salary, paying your debt, using the remnant left to maintain yourself and your family, then borrowing again because the remnant won't be sufficient for your needs .....Hhhmmmmmm...Goshhhhh...for how long will this continue. You are trapped.
Ok, let me still ask this...assuming you are even trying to economise and make some saving, for how long will you save before you are able to rent a decent house to live in? (i am not even talking about buying a land and building your own house)... for how long will you save before you will be able to purchase a decent car to drive yourself to work and other social events? Are you and your family allergic to summer holidays? Wouldn't you want to send your kids to the best schools in town or even outside the country? What will happen if you use flight to travel to your local destination instead of plying our bad roads? some of us have never had the experience of shopping comfortably in a standard boutique...we prefer to tour round the local market and get it cheaper even if means more stress and time (i know nothing is wrong with this) but my dear, this is poverty mentality. It is mediocrity mindset. The good life exists and we are not prone to it....anybody can live it. It is everybody's right. But because we don't know our right, we end up living like lion amongst sheep, eating grass with them.
Today, in this era of the technology, the internet is a portal to many things; a portal to unlimited wealth, a portal to unlimited knowledge. If you are a young lad (between 16 - 39) and cannot harness the power of the internet to boost your life, business status, your academic or financial status, then i must say 'May God Help you'. It is ok if you don't know how now but are willing to learn. That's the way forward. It's not late.
I am recommending you visit my page to see the internet start up kit Ebook i have prepared for you...especially for those willing to take the bold step of gaining the right knowledge, of being their own boss and of not waiting for a low paying job that leads you to the typical rat race. And for those that wants to earn extra income to supplement their salary and get out of the rat race.
Most Nigerians don't read again. I asked a number of my friends when was the last time they picked a book to read. My dear the answer was so disappointing. Once we graduate from school, we heave a sigh of relief and completely bury the culture of reading. I wouldn't blame you if you ask 'who reading help?' But it not just about random reading but about reading towards gaining the right knowledge to help your life move forward.
Knowledge is power...knowledge is wealth...only the right knowledge. Invest in the right knowledge today and you will never regret you did.
Now that you are opportuned to read this post, don't lose this opportunity. Don't go to church on Sundays crying to God to help you make it in life, shouting louder Amen to prophecies than the man with the microphone. God will not come down from heaven to help you. It is little posts like this that he sends your way to see if you are really serious about leaving your current situation. And when you don't have the faith to take action, i don't think it pleases him.
Please when you get this book, feel free to contact me for free coaching and support if you are interested in implementing the information contained within. (Email: [email protected]
) or use this link to contact me: https://www.pedigitalbooks.com/contact/
. My facebook and contact details are there.
I will be straightforward - The content of this book is worth over N15,000 but i am giving it at an unbelievably low price. I want to be the answer to your prayers so that another person can be the answer to my own prayers. Again, God will not come down from heaven to answer us. you must take action yourself.
Thank you for your time spent in reading this to the end. Don't give up. Your miracle is on the way. Just act now.