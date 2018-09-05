Menu
Home
Trending
Forums
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Ads Manager
Your Ads
Your Invoices
Create Ad
Advertisers
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!
Click Here - Get Today's Naira Rate For Dollar, Sterling, Euros
Home
Forums
Noticeboard
Naira FX Rate - Dollars, Pound Sterling, Euros
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Naira: Dollar And Fx Rate Today - Aboki Fx (05/09/2018)
Thread starter
Samguine
Start date
Today at 1:43 PM
Tags
aboki fx
aboki fx rates
naira dollar rate
naira dollar rate today
naira euro rate
naira pound rate
nigeria forex market
Today at 1:43 PM
#1
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Link
[51]
Post reply
Preview
Trending Posts
Politics
Senator Etang Decamps From APC To PDP In Akwa Ibom, Blasts Akpabio (Photos) - Nairaland
Started by Samguine
Today at 12:43 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
'Thunder Fire You, Never Come To Our House Again' - Senator's Daughter Blasts Melaye - Nairaland
Started by Samguine
Today at 8:48 AM
Replies: 0
Political News
Metro
Watch As Two Female Tai Solarin University Students Strip Naked, Fight Over Alleged Yahoo Boy - Instablog9ja
Started by Samguine
Today at 11:39 AM
Replies: 0
Metro News
Politics
Mass Defections To APC Hits Sokoto As Pictures Of Tambuwal Are Being Torn Down
Started by Samguine
Today at 1:54 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
Ekiti Grows Some Of The Best Weed, When I Become President, Nigeria Will Export Marijuana - Instablog9ja
Started by Samguine
15 minutes ago
Replies: 0
Political News
Metro
'What A Taxi Driver Told Me That Led To Raid On Edwin Clark's Home' – Informant
Started by Samguine
Today at 2:11 PM
Replies: 0
Metro News
Politics
Governor Amosun Declares Intention To Run For Senate In 2019 - Channels Television
Started by Samguine
Today at 2:28 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
More trending news
Sponsored Posts
Sponsored
How To Successfully Invest In Forex? A Short Guide For Your Wealth Growing
Started by Samguine
Thursday at 9:04 AM
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
Access a Collateral Free Loan Of Up To N1,000,000 From Anywhere Nationwide
Started by Samguine
Aug 16, 2018
Replies: 1
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
How to become successful in Forex trading?
Started by siteadmin
Aug 10, 2018
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
More sponsored posts
Channels
Political News
Metro News
Sports News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Latest Jobs
Life Articles
358
Home
Forums
Noticeboard
Naira FX Rate - Dollars, Pound Sterling, Euros
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.
Accept
Learn more…
Top