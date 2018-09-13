Menu
Home
Trending
Forums
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Ads Manager
Your Ads
Your Invoices
Create Ad
Advertisers
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Get A
FREE Advert
For Your Business, Product or Service -
Apply Now!
Home
Forums
Noticeboard
Naira FX Rate - Dollars, Pound Sterling, Euros
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Naira: Dollar And Fx Rate Today - Bloomberg Exchange Rate (13/09/2018)
Thread starter
Samguine
Start date
Today at 6:44 PM
Tags
bloomberg naira dollar rate
bloomberg naira forex rate
bloomberg news
naira dollar exchange rate
nigeria forex market
Today at 6:44 PM
#1
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Link
[47]
Post reply
Preview
Trending Posts
Entertainment
Naked photos of Kendall Jenner leaks, making her the #1 trending topic as social media [SEE PHOTOS] - Linda Ikeji
Started by Samguine
Today at 10:42 AM
Replies: 0
Entertainment
Metro
Why I Celebrated My Father’s Death On Facebook – NYSC Corps Member Finally Speaks Out – Tori News
Started by Samguine
Today at 3:22 PM
Replies: 0
Metro News
Metro
Floods In Gombe Kill 9, Destroy Over 200 Houses – Official – Leadership Newspaper
Started by Samguine
Today at 7:12 PM
Replies: 0
Metro News
Politics
See The Number Of LCDA/LG Chairmen That Endorsed Ambode For Second Term - Sahara Reporters
Started by Samguine
Today at 12:55 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
NYSC Certificate Saga: Court Slates October 8 To Hear Suit Against Adeosun - Vanguard News
Started by Samguine
Today at 7:02 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
Obasanjo Decries Poverty Rate In Nigeria, Tackles FG – Channels Television
Started by siteadmin
Today at 6:52 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
Osun releases N19.8 billion to settle workers’ salary, pension arrears – Premium Times Nigeria
Started by siteadmin
Today at 7:12 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
More trending news
Sponsored Posts
Sponsored
Just Forex: How To Earn With The Partnership Programs
Started by justforex
Friday at 10:37 AM
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
How To Successfully Invest In Forex? A Short Guide For Your Wealth Growing
Started by justforex
Aug 30, 2018
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
Access a Collateral Free Loan Of Up To N1,000,000 From Anywhere Nationwide
Started by Samguine
Aug 16, 2018
Replies: 1
Sponsored & PR Post
More sponsored posts
Channels
Political News
Metro News
Sports News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Latest Jobs
Life Articles
358
Home
Forums
Noticeboard
Naira FX Rate - Dollars, Pound Sterling, Euros
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.
Accept
Learn more…
Top