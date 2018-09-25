Menu
Home
Trending
Forums
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Ads Manager
Your Ads
Your Invoices
Create Ad
Advertisers
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Home
Forums
Noticeboard
Naira FX Rate - Dollars, Pound Sterling, Euros
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Naira: Dollar And Fx Rate Today - Bloomberg Exchange Rate (25/09/2018)
Thread starter
Samguine
Start date
Today at 4:42 PM
Tags
bloomberg naira dollar rate
bloomberg naira forex rate
bloomberg news
naira dollar exchange rate
nigeria forex market
Today at 4:42 PM
#1
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Link
[37]
Post reply
Preview
Trending Posts
Politics
“If you are in Osun and you voted for APC, you are a fool!” – Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke says – YabaLeftOnline News
Started by siteadmin
Yesterday at 8:13 AM
Replies: 1
Political News
Politics
'Tinubu's Ex-Wife & Mother Of His First Son Is Dead' - Makeitglobal.biz
Started by Samguine
Today at 4:30 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
2019: Wike Working For Buhari And APC - Deji Adeyanju Makes Shocking Allegations [SEE PHOTO]
Started by Samguine
Today at 4:41 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
2019: Jide Sanwo-Olu Speaks On Stepping Down For Governor Ambode in Lagos - Linda Ikeji News
Started by Samguine
Today at 12:31 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
Metro
[VIDEO] Prophet Recorded Rocking A Lady At A Wedding In Ekiti - Instablog9ja
Started by Samguine
Today at 2:24 PM
Replies: 0
Metro News
Politics
Aisha Buhari orders arrest of own ADC, alleges N2.5 billion fraud - Premium Times
Started by Samguine
Today at 3:25 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
Metro
South African Lady Goes Nude To Celebrate Zulu Culture - Linda Ikeji News
Started by Samguine
Today at 12:35 PM
Replies: 0
Metro News
More trending news
Sponsored Posts
Sponsored
Nigeria Independence Day 2018 Promotion – JustForex
Started by justforex
Yesterday at 9:39 AM
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
The 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend Set To Hold in November
Started by Samguine
Sep 18, 2018
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
What Cryptocurrency Is All About And How You Can Earn It
Started by justforex
Sep 17, 2018
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
More sponsored posts
Channels
Political News
Metro News
Sports News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Latest Jobs
Life Articles
358
Home
Forums
Noticeboard
Naira FX Rate - Dollars, Pound Sterling, Euros
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.
Accept
Learn more…
Top