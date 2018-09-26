Menu
Home
Trending
Forums
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Ads Manager
Your Ads
Your Invoices
Create Ad
Advertisers
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Home
Forums
Noticeboard
Naira FX Rate - Dollars, Pound Sterling, Euros
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Naira: Dollar And Fx Rate Today - Bloomberg Exchange Rate (26/09/2018)
Thread starter
Samguine
Start date
54 minutes ago
Tags
bloomberg naira dollar rate
bloomberg naira forex rate
bloomberg news
naira dollar exchange rate
nigeria forex market
54 minutes ago
#1
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Link
[50]
Post reply
Preview
Trending Posts
Politics
'Tinubu's Ex-Wife & Mother Of His First Son Is Dead' - Makeitglobal.biz
Started by Samguine
Yesterday at 4:30 PM
Replies: 1
Political News
Metro
Photos: South African Ladies Show Off Their Boobs, Curves and Stunning Beauty as They Celebrate Heritage Day 18+ - Linda Ikeji News
Started by Samguine
Today at 5:11 PM
Replies: 0
Metro News
Politics
Omisore Tells Supporters Whom To Vote For At Osun Governorship Rerun - Sahara Reporters
Started by Samguine
Today at 2:09 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
Omisore Pledges To Support APC in Osun Rerun - Punch Newspapers
Started by Samguine
Today at 5:06 PM
Replies: 0
Political News
Business
Bayelsa Partners Customs On Cargo Airport – Sahara Reporters
Started by curator
23 minutes ago
Replies: 0
Business News
Business
Uber to pay $148m penalty over data breach – Punch Newspapers
Started by curator
23 minutes ago
Replies: 0
Business News
Metro
Nigerian Porn Star, Annie Blonde Narrates Why She Went Went Into The Profession - INFORMATION NIGERIA
Started by Samguine
Today at 8:50 AM
Replies: 0
Metro News
More trending news
Sponsored Posts
Sponsored
Nigeria Independence Day 2018 Promotion – JustForex
Started by justforex
Monday at 9:39 AM
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
The 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend Set To Hold in November
Started by Samguine
Sep 18, 2018
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
What Cryptocurrency Is All About And How You Can Earn It
Started by justforex
Sep 17, 2018
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
More sponsored posts
Channels
Political News
Metro News
Sports News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Latest Jobs
Life Articles
358
Home
Forums
Noticeboard
Naira FX Rate - Dollars, Pound Sterling, Euros
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.
Accept
Learn more…
Top