Menu
Home
Trending
Forums
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Ads Manager
Your Ads
Your Invoices
Create Ad
Advertisers
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!
Click Here - Get Today's Naira Rate For Dollar, Sterling, Euros
Home
Forums
Noticeboard
Naira FX Rate - Dollars, Pound Sterling, Euros
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Naira: Dollar And Fx Rate Today - The Cable News (30/08/2018)
Thread starter
Samguine
Start date
34 minutes ago
Tags
naira dollar rate
naira euros rate
naira pounds rate
nigeria forex market
the cable forex rate
the cable nigeria newspapers
34 minutes ago
#1
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Link
[0]
Post reply
Preview
Trending Posts
Metro
Genius Who Had 9 A1s In WASSCE, 332 In JAMB/UTME Barred From Studying Medicine In UNILAG. See Why - The Sun News
Started by Samguine
Tuesday at 10:37 AM
Replies: 0
Metro News
Sports
UEFA Champions League Draws: Confirmed Teams, Where Is The Draw And Where Can You Watch It
Started by Samguine
Today at 8:37 AM
Replies: 0
Sports News
World
100s Of Women March Naked To Call For Women’s Rights To Go Topless In Public - The Sun UK
Started by Samguine
Yesterday at 2:54 PM
Replies: 0
World News
World
Porn Star Stormy Daniels Reveals How Long Donald Trump Lasts In Bed - Laila's News
Started by Samguine
Yesterday at 2:46 PM
Replies: 0
World News
Politics
US Government speaks on calling Buhari “lifeless”, what it expects in 2019 election - Daily Post Nigeria
Started by Samguine
Yesterday at 10:42 AM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
‘Security votes illegal’ – Tanko Yakassai faults President, governors – Daily Post Nigeria
Started by siteadmin
Today at 8:23 AM
Replies: 0
Political News
Entertainment
Actress Uduak Akrah reportedly dies after slipping in the bathroom - Naij News
Started by Samguine
Yesterday at 10:54 AM
Replies: 0
Entertainment
More trending news
Sponsored Posts
Sponsored
How To Successfully Invest In Forex? A Short Guide For Your Wealth Growing
Started by Samguine
Today at 9:04 AM
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
Access a Collateral Free Loan Of Up To N1,000,000 From Anywhere Nationwide
Started by Samguine
Aug 16, 2018
Replies: 1
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
How to become successful in Forex trading?
Started by siteadmin
Aug 10, 2018
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
More sponsored posts
Channels
Political News
Metro News
Sports News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Latest Jobs
Life Articles
358
Home
Forums
Noticeboard
Naira FX Rate - Dollars, Pound Sterling, Euros
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.
Accept
Learn more…
Top