Maybe when it becomes 1000/$ these guys will be wise enough to accept that it's useless fighting the market.



People will always have wants/needs and will always seek to satisfy 'em, legally or illegally. If CBN isn't providing $$$$ to common Nigerians, it's useless fighting BDCs that provide it to them, albeit at a higher rate.



Fighting BDCs will only make the naira depreciate.



Moreover, in the first place, Buhari shouldn't have let the demand become very high before allowing Emefiele to devalue the currency.

