Business Naira is Overvalued- IMF

Discussion in 'Business News' started by Lequte, Apr 5, 2017 at 7:03 PM.

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The International Monetary Fund, IMF, on Wednesday stated that the Nigerian Naira is overvalued.

    Gene Leon, IMF mission chief for Nigeria, said this according to a report from Reuters.

    According to Mr. Leon, the naira overvaluation is “somewhere to the tune of 10 to 20 per cent.”

    This means the naira should exchange for more than the amount it is being exchanged for at the moment. The currency on Wednesday exchanged for 398 per dollar at the parallel market.

    Mr. Leon also added that FG's 2017 projections for non-oil revenues are more optimistic than the IMF’s, and that the Muhammadu Buhari government needs to increase tax levels to diversify its income.
     

    Lequte, Apr 5, 2017 at 7:03 PM
    Comments

  2. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Why are these people coming out at this time?. Why are they pegging our currencies against greenback for us. Chucking out information to create fears in the market.
     
    RemmyAlex, Apr 5, 2017 at 7:24 PM
    #2