Naira Marley's trial adjourned till February 27 and 28

Afeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley who has been standing trial over an alleged criminal conspiracy and credit card fraud will be rearraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on February 27, 2020. During his resumed sitting on Thursday December 12, the first prosecution witness....

Naira Marley.jpg

