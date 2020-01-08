Entertainment Naira Marley fires back at pastor who called him out, shares screenshots of his leaked sex tape – Pulse Nigeria News

#1
Naira Marley isn’t letting sleeping dogs lie as he retweets screenshots of Pastor Chris Omashola’s leaked sex tape on Twitter. Naira Marley has reacted to the prophecy from a pastor, Chris Omashola who said he was a demon by sharing
screenshots from the pastor’s leaked sex tape.....

Naiira.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2QUTJ9t

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[91]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top