Entertainment Naira Marley Officially Declares 30th Of May As Marlians Day – Information Nigeria

Naira Marley May 30th of every year has been officially pronounced as Marlians day by the officials of the controversial gang.

It all started after popular Disk Jockey, Cuppy, shared on her Twitter handle that there is the need for a National Marlian day....

