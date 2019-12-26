Naira Marley May 30th of every year has been officially pronounced as Marlians day by the officials of the controversial gang.
It all started after popular Disk Jockey, Cuppy, shared on her Twitter handle that there is the need for a National Marlian day....
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/373HPQS
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
It all started after popular Disk Jockey, Cuppy, shared on her Twitter handle that there is the need for a National Marlian day....
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/373HPQS
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]