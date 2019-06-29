Having been released from EFCC custody only a couple of weeks ago, Naira Marley is not letting the experience slow him down.
As well as promising to help those who are illegally detained, the rapper also channels his experience into his music, sharing the brand new track, "Soapy". View this …
via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JhtDJV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
As well as promising to help those who are illegally detained, the rapper also channels his experience into his music, sharing the brand new track, "Soapy". View this …
via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JhtDJV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 7 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]