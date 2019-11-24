Entertainment Naira Marley Reportedly Buys New Bentley Worth N70 Million (Video) – Naijaloaded

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has bought himself a new whip worth N70 million.

According to the rapper’s friends, the rapper snagged himself a Bentley. This is coming after he bought himself a Porsche a few weeks ago....

marley.JPG

