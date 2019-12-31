The CEO of Marlians has added more soldiers to his army has he just sign Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Cblack and Fabian.
Naira Marley brought the four artists on stage during Marlians Fest yesterday in Lagos, and later in the day make it official on his social media page...
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/35cIDSf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Naira Marley brought the four artists on stage during Marlians Fest yesterday in Lagos, and later in the day make it official on his social media page...
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/35cIDSf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 47.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[85]