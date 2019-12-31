Entertainment Naira Marley Signs Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Cblack And Fabian To Marlian Music – Nairaland

#1
The CEO of Marlians has added more soldiers to his army has he just sign Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Cblack and Fabian.

Naira Marley brought the four artists on stage during Marlians Fest yesterday in Lagos, and later in the day make it official on his social media page...


via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/35cIDSf

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[85]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top