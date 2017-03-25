Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 8- Domestic Violence: Why Nigerian Women Stay In Abusive Relationships Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Business Naira Recorded Massive 15% Gain Against Dollar This Week

Discussion in 'Business News' started by RemmyAlex, Mar 25, 2017 at 9:37 AM. Views count: 971

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Nigerian naira gained a massive 15 per cent at the street market this week as the Central bank of Nigeria intervened at the foreign exchange market to close the widen margin of currency rates in the country, Nigerian Bulletin can report.

    The currency opened trading at the black market on Monday at 450 to the dollar after a high level meeting held in Abuja involving the governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, and Minister of the Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah on efforts to evolve best strategies to pull the Nigerian economy out of recession.

    The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the post-Monetary Policy Committee briefing on Tuesday assured that the Bank will sustain its forex intervention in the interbank market.

    The intervention saw a 4.7 per cent gain at the black market as naira trade 430 to the dollar after the MPC meeting.

    The Apex bank, again on Wednesday sold the dollar at a weaker rate, traders say, in an effort to boost liquidity on the official market and narrow the naira’s spread at the black market.

    Table below shows Naira rates from Tuesday 21 - Friday 24, 2017 at the street market
    Naira Weekly gain.jpg

    On Friday, Nigerian Bulletin reported that the naira ended the week trading bullish as the currency traded 390 per US dollar at the parallel market.

    The currency also appreciated further against the Pound sterling and Euro at the parallel market, closing at 490, 430 respectively.

    At the official market, the currency remained stable at 307 to the dollar.

    Meanwhile, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, the President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) on Friday said the CBN-licensed BDCs incurred regulatory losses of 130 million naira this week.
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Mar 25, 2017 at 9:37 AM
    #1
    • Like Like x 1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. Edet Archibong Edet

    Edet Archibong Edet Member

    Lets pray for our naira
     
    Edet Archibong Edet, Mar 25, 2017 at 9:55 AM
    #2
    • Like Like x 1
  3. Edet Archibong Edet

    Edet Archibong Edet Member

    Let us join our hands and pray for our Naira
     
    Edet Archibong Edet, Mar 25, 2017 at 9:56 AM
    #3
  4. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Let us patronise our locally made products before prayer. God will answer our prayers.
     
    RemmyAlex, Mar 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM
    #4