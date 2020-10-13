Business Naira weakens as external reserves decline by $$31.16m – Businessday NG


Chinedu Iroka

Naira weakens as external reserves decline by $$31.16m - Businessday NG

Nigeria’s currency on Monday weakened by N1.00k as the dollar traded at N458 compared with N487 traded on Friday on the black market. The foreign exchange market has been under pressure since March 2020 following a sharp drop in oil prices as a result of Covid-19 pandemic. Naira remained stable...
