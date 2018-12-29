Politics Name Them Economic Team, Not Campaign Team – Atiku, PDP Blasts Buhari, APC – Nairaland

#1
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the PDP, yesterday, questioned the motive for the inclusion of two billionaire businessmen, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola in the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council.

They described the move as an …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2ERfzpU

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top