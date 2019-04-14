The lives of 276 schoolgirls of the Government Secondary School in Chibok, Borno would never be the same after Boko Haram militants abducted them from their school hostel five years ago.
The abduction of the girls sparked global outrage with international pressure piled on the then …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Gd2Z3n
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The abduction of the girls sparked global outrage with international pressure piled on the then …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Gd2Z3n
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]