Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday sent over 25 names of INEC RECs to the National Assembly for confirmation. Buhari Sends 28 Names To Senate For Confirmation as REC Those nominated include: 1. Godswill Obioma, Abia (new appointment); 2. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adamawa (new appointment); 3. Ahmed Makama, Bauchi (reappointment); 4. James Apam, Benue (new appointment); 5. Mike Igibi, Delta (reappointment); 6. Nwachukwu Orji, Ebonyi (new appointment); 7. Iloh Chuks, Enugu (new appointment); 8. Hussaini Pai, FCT (reappointment); 9. Sadiq Musa, Kaduna (reappointment); 10. Jibrin Zarewa, Kano (reappointment); 11. Asmau Maikudi, Katsina (new appointment); 12. Mahmuda Isah Kebbi (new appointment); 13. Samuel Egwu, Kogi (new appointment) 14. Rufus Akeju, Lagos (reappointment); 15. Mustapha Zubairu, Niger (new appointment); 16. Agboke Olaleke, Ogun (new appointment); 17. Sam Olumekun, Ondo (reappointment); 18. Abdulganiyu Raji, Oyo (new appointment); 19. Riskuwa Shehu, Sokoto (new appointment); 20. Kasim Geidam, Yobe (reappointment); 21. Bello Mahmud, Zamfara (new appointment); 22. Nentawe Yilwada, Plateau (new appointment); 23. Umar Ibrahim, Taraba (new appointment); 24. Emeka Joseph, Imo (new appointment); 25. Obo Effanga, Cross River (new appointment); 26. Francis Ezeonu, Anambra (new appointment); and 27. Briyai Frankland, Bayelsa (new appointment).