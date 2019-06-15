Politics Names Of Ministers: Buhari To Submit List To Senate Before July 2 – Nairaland

#1
Top-ranking lawmakers in Nigeria’s National Assembly said they were expecting President Muhammadu Buhari to submit a list of ministers that will form his federal executive council before or by July 2.

The Ahmad Lawan-led 9th Senate would upon resumption from its two weeks recess in July begin a speedy …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2XfUZsK

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top